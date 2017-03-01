Heat Supports Former Employee Who Survived Pulse Shooting
NB6 's Laura Rodriguez reports on the Miami Heat opening up about its employee who survived the Pulse Nightclub Attack. Laura Vargas only worked for the Miami Heat for about four months, but the team really stepped up to make a difference in her life and Vargas is grateful.
