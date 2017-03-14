Heat guard Goran Dragic expects to play Wednesday after swelling in eye...
Goran Dragic participated in Tuesday's full practice after his right eye dramatically improved a day earlier, giving the Heat point guard confidence that he will be back in the lineup Wednesday against New Orleans. "It's still a little bit blurry, but it's way better than it was," said Dragic, whose eye was swollen shut on Sunday.
