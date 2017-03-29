Hassan Whiteside has turned a corner ...

Hassan Whiteside has turned a corner for the Miami Heat

Read more: All U Can Heat

Miami Heat head coach says Hassan Whiteside is playing the best basketball of his career, but do the stats back him up? After Hassan Whiteside's game-winning tip-in against the Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat players and coaches took the opportunity to praise the star center for his recent play. "Hassan, he is, maybe for the first time, playing more for the guys next to him than he is for himself," head coach Erik Spoelstra said, adding that "he really cares about the guys in the locker room, and that's one of the most powerful things I've seen as a coach."

Chicago, IL

