Grizzlies top Bulls 98-91, Wade sprains elbow

After getting away lately from the tough defense that defines them, the Memphis Grizzlies have each other's backs again. Marc Gasol and Mike Conley scored 27 points apiece to lift the Grizzlies to their second straight win after dropping five straight, beating the Chicago Bulls 98-91 on Wednesday.

