Giannis gets 21, Bucks beat Pacers 99-85 to win 5th straight new

Giannis gets 21, Bucks beat Pacers 99...

Giannis gets 21, Bucks beat Pacers 99-85 to win 5th straight

Read more: WLUK-TV Green Bay

Coach Jason Kidd finally called Henson's number Friday night, and the Milwaukee backup center delivered with important contributions off an injury-thinned bench. Starters Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each scored 21 points, getting help from up and down the lineup, and the Bucks won their season-high fifth straight game by beating the Indiana Pacers 99-85 on Friday night.

