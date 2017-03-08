Giannis gets 21, Bucks beat Pacers 99-85 to win 5th straight new
Coach Jason Kidd finally called Henson's number Friday night, and the Milwaukee backup center delivered with important contributions off an injury-thinned bench. Starters Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each scored 21 points, getting help from up and down the lineup, and the Bucks won their season-high fifth straight game by beating the Indiana Pacers 99-85 on Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLUK-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb 13
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC