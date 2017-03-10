Dwyane Wade doubtful Wednesday as Bulls play it safe with thigh injury
Dwyane Wade and the Bulls are determined to play it smart when it comes to the veteran guard's thigh injury. Barring a dramatic improvement with the injury, suffered against the Clippers on Saturday night, it appears Wade will miss his second consecutive game when the Bulls face the Magic on Wednesday night at the Amway Center .
