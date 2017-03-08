Dragic sidelined as eye worsens; Heat notes

Dragic sidelined as eye worsens; Heat...

Heat point guard Goran Dragic missed Sunday's game against Indiana with an eye injury, with the condition worsening overnight to the point that he could not out of his right eye on Sunday. But Dragic said doctors have assured him that the right orbital contusion sustained in a collision with Toronto's Cory Joseph will not leave him with longterm damage.

