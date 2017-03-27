Dragic, Heat roll to 105-88 victory o...

Dragic, Heat roll to 105-88 victory over Knicks

11 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Goran Dragic had 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and the Miami Heat breezed to an easy victory a night after going down to the wire, beating the New York Knicks 105-88 on Wednesday night. Reserve James Johnson added 18 points for the Heat, who began play eighth in the Eastern Conference and a game behind Indiana for seventh as they continue a second-half surge that could carry them to the postseason.

