DeRozan gets 40, Raptors rally again to beat Heat 101-84
DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points - doing that back-to-back for the first time in his career - and the Raptors clamped down defensively in the final three quarters to beat the Miami Heat 101-84 on Thursday night. Toronto has now won 19 games this season after trailing by at least 10 points, more than any team in the NBA.
