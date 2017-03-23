DeRozan gets 40, Raptors rally again to beat Heat 101-84

DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points, marking the first time he's had that many in consecutive games, and the Toronto Raptors pulled off their 19th double-digit comeback of the season to beat the Miami Heat 101-84 on Thursday night. DeRozan shot 14 for 25 from the field and 12 for 13 from the line.

