Cousins leads Pelicans to win over Blazers 100-77

DeMarcus Cousins scored 22 points, Anthony Davis had 15 points and 15 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Portland Trail Blazers 100-77 on Tuesday night. Cousins had nine rebounds and three assists.

