Check That: Nikola Mirotic's Chicago Bulls Career Isn't Dead, at Least for One Game

About six hours after I wrote an article questioning whether he has a future in Chicago, Nikola Mirotic played his best game of the season in the Bulls 115-109 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday evening. In almost 29 minutes of playing time, Mirotic recorded a season-high 24 points on 8-for-16 from the field .

