Charles Barkley says he wants to 'kill' Skip Bayless, 'beat him like a dog'
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer told Dan Patrick that he wants to "kill" the Fox Sports 1 mouthpiece in an appearance Thursday on the Dan Patrick Show . "You know what we should do for ratings? If I get a disease and I'm gonna die, how about you get Skip Bayless in here and I'll kill him live on national television."
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar 19
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
