Charles Barkley says he wants to 'kill' Skip Bayless, 'beat him like a dog'

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer told Dan Patrick that he wants to "kill" the Fox Sports 1 mouthpiece in an appearance Thursday on the Dan Patrick Show . "You know what we should do for ratings? If I get a disease and I'm gonna die, how about you get Skip Bayless in here and I'll kill him live on national television."

