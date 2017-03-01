Cavs sit LeBron and Kyrie, and Heat r...

Cavs sit LeBron and Kyrie, and Heat roll to 120-92 win

Read more: Star Tribune

Goran Dragic scored 23 points, Hassan Whiteside had 20 points and 13 rebounds, and the Heat beat the undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers 120-92 on Saturday night. Tyler Johnson added 17 points for the Heat, who won for the 18th time in their last 22 games and made 18 3-pointers.

