Cavaliers make regular season record 25 threes to beat Hawks

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts after scoring against Atlanta Hawks' Paul Millsap, right, and looking for a foul on the play during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 3, 2017, in Atlanta. ATLANTA - Kyrie Irving scored 43 points, LeBron James had 38 and the Cleveland Cavaliers set the NBA regular-season record with 25 3-pointers as they turned back Atlanta's late rally to beat the Hawks 135-130 on Friday night.

