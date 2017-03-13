Bulls snap 5-game losing streak, Rondo returns to starting line-up

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg felt he needed to "shake things up" following a season-high, five-game losing streak that left his team on the outside looking in at the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Rondo scored a season-high 20 points and had six assists and seven rebounds in his first start since Dec. 30 as the Bulls beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-109 on Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.