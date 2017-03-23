Bulls' Nikola Mirotic intent on salvaging erratic season with strong finish

As a second wave of reporters surrounded Nikola Mirotic in the Bulls locker room after his strong performance Wednesday night against the Pistons, he was more than happy to keep the answers coming. That could mean a second consecutive performance like the season-high 28-point output on 12-for-15 shooting Mirotic put together in the 117-95 win against the Pistons that kept the Bulls' postseason hopes flickering.

