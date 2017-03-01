Bucks use strong start, finish to bea...

Bucks use strong start, finish to beat Clippers 112-101

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and eight assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks nearly squandered an early 23-point lead before finishing strong in a 112-101 victory over the turnover-prone Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. Greg Monroe also had 24 points for the Bucks.

