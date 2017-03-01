Bucks use strong start, finish to beat Clippers 112-101
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and eight assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks nearly squandered an early 23-point lead before finishing strong in a 112-101 victory over the turnover-prone Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. Greg Monroe also had 24 points for the Bucks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb 13
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC