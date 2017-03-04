Bucks sign ex-Pelicans forward Terrence Jones
The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Terrence Jones to replenish a frontcourt depleted by injuries to Jabari Parker and Michael Beasley Bucks sign ex-Pelicans forward Terrence Jones The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Terrence Jones to replenish a frontcourt depleted by injuries to Jabari Parker and Michael Beasley Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lJ6LoP MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Terrence Jones, adding a double-digit scorer to replenish a frontcourt depleted by injuries to Jabari Parker and Michael Beasley. The 6-foot-9 Jones signed for the rest of the season.
