Amazing GIF of ex-Heat player Chris Andersen details his changing look over the years

Chris Andersen poses for Getty Images photographer Mike Ehrmann at the 2013 Miami Heat Media Day at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Fla., Monday, Sept., 30, 2013. He has played for five different franchises, served a two-year ban for a drug violation, fought phony charges and reached the game's pinnacle as a member of the Heat's 2013 championship team.

