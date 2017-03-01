Amare Stoudemire says he would avoid gay teammate
In this March 28, 2016, file photo, Miami Heat forward Amar'e Stoudemire shoots during warmups before the Heat met the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA basketball game, in Miami. Stoudemire told an Israeli sports website in an article published online on Feb. 28, 2017, that he would avoid a gay teammate.
