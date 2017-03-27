Aldridge's heart in rhythm, and so is his jumper
When LaMarcus Aldridge felt the familiar flutter with his heart, an issue that has sidelined him twice before in his NBA career, there was no telling how long the San Antonio Spurs star would be out and how big of an impact it would have on Aldridge's health and the Western Conference playoff race. Less than two weeks later, Aldridge has quickly regained the form that made him a five-time All-Star and has the Spurs positioned as a serious challenger to Golden State out West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar 19
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC