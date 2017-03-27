Aldridge's heart in rhythm, and so is...

Aldridge's heart in rhythm, and so is his jumper

When LaMarcus Aldridge felt the familiar flutter with his heart, an issue that has sidelined him twice before in his NBA career, there was no telling how long the San Antonio Spurs star would be out and how big of an impact it would have on Aldridge's health and the Western Conference playoff race. Less than two weeks later, Aldridge has quickly regained the form that made him a five-time All-Star and has the Spurs positioned as a serious challenger to Golden State out West.

Chicago, IL

