Aldridge, Leonard lead Spurs to 97-90 win over Grizzlies
LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points, Kawhi Leonard added 19 and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 97-90 on Thursday night in a possible first-round playoff preview. San Antonio opened a four-game homestand by moving two games behind idle Golden State for the league's best record.
