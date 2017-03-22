A struggle for the Blazers

The Trail Blazers had seemed to hit their stride over the last 10 games, riding the offensive talents of Damian Lillard to an NBA-best 8-2 record, including 4-1 on their recently concluded road trip. The Bucks play some of the best defense in the NBA, which paid dividends in a 93-90 victory Tuesday night at Moda Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.