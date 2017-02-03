Whiteside, Heat win 10th straight, ro...

Whiteside, Heat win 10th straight, roll 76ers 125-102

13 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Hassan Whiteside scored 30 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, Dion Waiters needed only 10 shots to score 21 points and the Miami Heat pushed their winning streak to 10 games with an easy 125-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. Whiteside had a double-double after the first 9:38, and posted the first 30-20 game of his career even while sitting out the fourth quarter.

Chicago, IL

