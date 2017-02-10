Westbrook's 29 points, triple-double lead Thunder past Cavs

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook shoots in front of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook shoots in front of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.