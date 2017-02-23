Heat guard Dion Waiters says he supports agent Rob Pelinka's looming move to the Los Angeles Lakers as general manager, and that he'll stay with Pelinka's agency Waiters says Pelinka to Lakers is 'a dream come true' Heat guard Dion Waiters says he supports agent Rob Pelinka's looming move to the Los Angeles Lakers as general manager, and that he'll stay with Pelinka's agency Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lAhymE MIAMI - Dion Waiters was initially in disbelief when he started hearing that his agent Rob Pelinka was about to take over as general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.