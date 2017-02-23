Waiters says Pelinka to Lakers is 'a ...

Waiters says Pelinka to Lakers is 'a dream come true'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Heat guard Dion Waiters says he supports agent Rob Pelinka's looming move to the Los Angeles Lakers as general manager, and that he'll stay with Pelinka's agency Waiters says Pelinka to Lakers is 'a dream come true' Heat guard Dion Waiters says he supports agent Rob Pelinka's looming move to the Los Angeles Lakers as general manager, and that he'll stay with Pelinka's agency Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lAhymE MIAMI - Dion Waiters was initially in disbelief when he started hearing that his agent Rob Pelinka was about to take over as general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb 13 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... Jan 26 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan 26 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Phart Loudly 3
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... Jan 25 Trump Pharts 2
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,850 • Total comments across all topics: 279,106,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC