Wade scores 31, Bulls blow big lead b...

Wade scores 31, Bulls blow big lead but hold off Kings

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Dwyane Wade scored 31 points, including the final seven for Chicago to help the Bulls hold off the Sacramento Kings 112-107 on Monday night. After the Bulls squandered a 27-point lead in the second half, Wade hit a tiebreaking 20-footer to put them ahead for good, 109-107, with 13 seconds left.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... Jan 26 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan 26 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Phart Loudly 3
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... Jan 25 Trump Pharts 2
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,455 • Total comments across all topics: 278,647,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC