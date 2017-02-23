Trade speculation has Heat shopping Wayne Ellington, Josh McRoberts package as deadline nears
The Heat have made a deal at the deadline in each of the past four seasons, but no deal has been made yet this year. However, The Vertical is reporting that Miami is shopping a package that includes guard Wayne Ellington and forward Josh McRoberts in an attempt to unload contracts.
Read more at Palm Beach Post.
