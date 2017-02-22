The Lakers must not have seen Magic Johnson's tweets before hiring him

The Lakers made sweeping changes to their front office Tuesday, pushing out basketball operations chief Jim Buss and general manager Mitch Kupchak in favor of Magic Johnson . The dramatic moves lead to this important question: Have the Lakers ever looked at Johnson's Twitter feed? The question is worth asking because Johnson has long been something of a go-to source of unintentional comedy for ever-snarky Twitter users.

