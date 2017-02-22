The Lakers must not have seen Magic J...

The Lakers must not have seen Magic Johnson's tweets before hiring him

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

The Lakers made sweeping changes to their front office Tuesday, pushing out basketball operations chief Jim Buss and general manager Mitch Kupchak in favor of Magic Johnson . The dramatic moves lead to this important question: Have the Lakers ever looked at Johnson's Twitter feed? The question is worth asking because Johnson has long been something of a go-to source of unintentional comedy for ever-snarky Twitter users.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb 13 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... Jan 26 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan 26 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Phart Loudly 3
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... Jan 25 Trump Pharts 2
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,558 • Total comments across all topics: 279,084,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC