The infamous Paul Pierce-Kevin Garnet...

The infamous Paul Pierce-Kevin Garnett Nets trade is still...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

The infamous Paul Pierce-Kevin Garnett trade with the Brooklyn Nets is the gift that keeps on giving for the Boston Celtics. In 2013, the Celtics sent Pierce, Garnett, and Jason Terry to Brooklyn as the Nets tried to build a super-team to rival the Miami Heat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb 13 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... Jan 26 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan 26 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Phart Loudly 3
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... Jan 25 Trump Pharts 2
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,488 • Total comments across all topics: 279,051,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC