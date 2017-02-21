The infamous Paul Pierce-Kevin Garnett Nets trade is still...
The infamous Paul Pierce-Kevin Garnett trade with the Brooklyn Nets is the gift that keeps on giving for the Boston Celtics. In 2013, the Celtics sent Pierce, Garnett, and Jason Terry to Brooklyn as the Nets tried to build a super-team to rival the Miami Heat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb 13
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|Jan 26
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan 26
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Jan 25
|Trump Pharts
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC