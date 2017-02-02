Stephen Curry reminding us he's still...

Stephen Curry reminding us he's still one-of-a-kind

Steph Curry has been on fire - and the Warriors are 15-2 - since that Christmas Day loss to the Cavs. Stephen Curry reminding us he's still one-of-a-kind Steph Curry has been on fire - and the Warriors are 15-2 - since that Christmas Day loss to the Cavs. Check out this story on muskego-newberlinnow.com: http://usat.ly/2k1ESdQ He's the one who inspired his sharpshooting son to recapture his 2015-16 ways on Wednesday night, when the Golden State Warriors' back-to-back MVP buried 11 three-pointers and scored 39 points in a 126-111 win at Oracle Arena. As Steph Curry took the floor before tip-off, he fired a pass to his father, the former NBA player-turned-Hornets broadcaster who was standing out of bounds near the Warriors bench.

