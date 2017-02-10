Sixers end Heat's streak amid news on Embiid and Okafor
Sixers forward Richaun Holmes and guard T.J. McConnell double team Miami Heat forward James Johnson during the third-quarter on Saturday, February 11, 2017 in Philadelphia. A report by derekbodner.com forced the 76ers to reveal 15 minutes before Saturday night's game against the Miami Heat that their center had a slight meniscus tear in his left knee.
