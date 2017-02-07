Rockets' Trevor Ariza not worried about shooting slump

Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza and Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade chase after a loose ball during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at Toyota Center on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Houston. Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza and Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade chase after a loose ball during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at Toyota Center on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza defends a drive to the basket by Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at Toyota Center on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.