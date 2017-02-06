Popovich sets coaching record for San Antonio, Miami Heat win 10th in a row
Gregg Popovich became the most successful coach with a single franchise in NBA history after leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 121-97 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs with 19 points in San Antonio's final home game before playing eight games on the road during its annual rodeo road trip.
