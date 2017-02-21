Play vs. Rest: For many NBA teams, it's still a real battle

Eastern Conference LeBron James of the Cleveland Caveliers goes to the basket during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Eastern Conference LeBron James of the Cleveland Caveliers goes to the basket during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.