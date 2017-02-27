On point: Guard Deron Williams signs with champion Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers' Deron Williams talks with the media before an NBA basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cavaliers, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Cleveland. Williams, an Olympian and three-time All-Star who has never made it to the NBA Finals, signed as a free agent on Monday with the Cavs, giving the defending champions the backup point guard they've coveted and another playmaker to help them defend their title.
