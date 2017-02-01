No Contest: Heat Push Streak to 9, Roll Hawks 116-93
Goran Dragic scored 27 points, Dion Waiters added 20 and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to nine games by easing past the Atlanta Hawks 116-93 on Wednesday night. Hassan Whiteside scored 18 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Heat, who hadn't won nine straight since November 2013.
