Nets lose 11th straight game to streaking Miami Heat

James Johnson scored a season-high 26 points and the Miami Heat won their 13th straight game, beating the beleaguered Brooklyn Nets 108-99 on Friday night. Goran Dragic had 21 points and Tyler Johnson added 18 for the Heat, who played without Dion Waiters and trailed by 11 in the third quarter.

