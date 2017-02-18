NBA superstar Steph Curry receives Barcelona jersey
The basketball idol could be set to switch sports after receiving a custom shirt from one of Barca's biggest names The former Brazil attacker is currently an ambassador for the Spanish giants, having previously played for them from 2003 to 2008. Ronaldinho is currently in New Orleans ahead of the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, where he was already photographed with Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James.
