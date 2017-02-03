The NBA has fined Hawks forward Taurean Prince and Heat forward James Johnson $25,000 each for their roles in a scuffle during Wednesday's game in Miami NBA fines Hawks' Prince, Heat's Johnson $25K each The NBA has fined Hawks forward Taurean Prince and Heat forward James Johnson $25,000 each for their roles in a scuffle during Wednesday's game in Miami Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2l1Au0r Players and coaches look over Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside after he was pulled down by Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince while going up for a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Miami. Prince was ejected for pulling Whiteside down.

