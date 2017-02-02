Miami Heat's 7-Eleven (Goran Dragic, Dion Waiters) have been open lately
Dion Waiters and Goran Dragic have been side-by-side on the court and in the Heat locker room this season, but it wasn't until this homestand that it hit them. "He said, 'G you know we're 7-Eleven," Dragic said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|Jan 26
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan 26
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Jan 25
|Trump Pharts
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC