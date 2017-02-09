Miami Heat to sign D-League swingman

The Heat, down to 10 players for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee, is planning to sign D-League All-Star swingman Marcus Georges Hunt to a 10-day contract, according to multiple league sources. The Heat is signing Hunt as a 16th player because it continues to qualify for an injured player's exemption which was granted three weeks ago to account for extended absences for Chris Bosh, Justise Winslow, Josh McRoberts and Josh Richardson.

