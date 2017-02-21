Miami Heat honors Bloom, Evans, Hernandez, Sheppard, Zuluaga

Miami Heat forward Okaro White congratulates Travers Evans Jr. , Tyler Zuluaga , Jordan Sheppard , Rachel Hernandez and Xachary Bloom for being the February Academic/Sportsmanship Team Player honorees via the three-time world champion Miami Heat in partnership with Gatorade and The Miami Herald at the AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami Gardens' Travers Evans Jr. , North Miami's Tyler Zuluaga , Bal Harbour's Jordan Sheppard , Miami's Rachel Hernandez and Cutler Bay's Xachary Bloom were the February Academic/Sportsmanship Team Player honorees via the three-time world champion Miami Heat in partnership with Gatorade and The Miami Herald at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

