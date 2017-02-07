Miami Heat honors Algranatti, Brinkley, Mansfield, McQuirter, Meltz

Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington congratulates Jackson Mansfield , Orli Algranatti , Zoe Meltz , Julian A. McQuirter , and Walter Brinkley Jr. for being the January Academic/Sportsmanship Team Player honorees via the three-time world champion Heat in partnership with Gatorade and The Miami Herald. These standout student athletes were later honored at mid-court before tip-off of the Heat/Dallas Mavericks game at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

