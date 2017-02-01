Miami Heat explore ways to keep emerging forward Okaro White

The NBA says the Heat will need to trade or release a player if it wants to keep emerging forward Okaro White beyond this weekend. An NBA official in touch with Miami's front office said the Heat has explored trading Derrick Williams to create a roster spot for White, the 6-9 forward who has regularly been receiving late-game minutes since joining the Heat on Jan. 17. Washington is among the teams believed to have interest if Williams is released, according to a Williams associate.

