Magic snap 4-game losing streak, top Heat 116-10749 MinsEvan Fournier ...
Evan Fournier scored 24 points, Elfrid Payton added 20 off the bench and the Orlando Magic beat the Miami Heat 116-107 on Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Serge Ibaka scored 17 points and Nik Vucevic finished with 13 points and 17 rebounds for Orlando, which swept two games in Miami for the first time since 2007-08.
