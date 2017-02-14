LeBron James' calls for help are abou...

LeBron James' calls for help are about to get more dire

In January, after a loss to a short-handed New Orleans Pelicans team, LeBron James blasted the Cleveland Cavaliers' roster . James quietly backed off those claims after GM David Griffin shot back , saying they were "misguided," and the Cavs need to improve internally.

Chicago, IL

