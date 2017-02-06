Lakers rookie Brandon Ingram to start tonight vs Knicks
Brandon Ingram will slide into the Lakers' starting lineup tonight against the Knicks, an apparent signal from coach Luke Walton that the team is prioritizing development for the remainder of the season. Ingram, 19, has started 14 games in his rookie season, but always as a fill-in for an injured starter.
