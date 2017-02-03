Laker Family coming home, and Jerry West should be next

In the good news for the Lakers, with Magic Johnson back in the loop, at least they're going to resemble the Lakers. For all the talk about Laker Family, a dire, just-like-everybody-else prospect was looming with a popular young coach in place and their young team struggling as young teams do, especially ones without budding superstars like Joel Embiid or Karl-Anthony Towns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.